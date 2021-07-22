Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 219 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,195,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after buying an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth $1,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.54 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.29.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $851,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 396,116 shares in the company, valued at $67,462,515.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total transaction of $7,993,205.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,647,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,494,752. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.44.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

