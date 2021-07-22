Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

AAPL stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

