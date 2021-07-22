Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.91

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and traded as low as $32.49. Wilmar International shares last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 3,065 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

