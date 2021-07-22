GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head-To-Head Comparison

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get GP Strategies alerts:

This table compares GP Strategies and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.75 $7.07 million $0.73 27.84 Vitru $100.80 million 4.00 $10.11 million $0.52 33.65

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GP Strategies. GP Strategies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GP Strategies and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GP Strategies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80

GP Strategies currently has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares GP Strategies and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GP Strategies 2.20% 7.62% 4.31% Vitru N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GP Strategies beats Vitru on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.