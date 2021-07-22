UnlimitedIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $168,397.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.57 or 0.00833740 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

