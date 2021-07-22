Analysts Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) PT at €5.08

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.98).

Several brokerages have commented on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.65 ($6.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.05. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.50 ($4.12) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.