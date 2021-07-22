Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $13.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

CPXGF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $11.06 on Monday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

