Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. Telefônica Brasil has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

