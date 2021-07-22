Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

