Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $17.14

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

AGNC opened at $16.43 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after buying an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

