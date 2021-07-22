Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NeoPhotonics reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock worth $1,041,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPTN opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

