Analysts Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $60.52

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.