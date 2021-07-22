Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 29.33

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 29.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABBN shares. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price objective on ABB in a research report on Thursday.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.