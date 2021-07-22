Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $189.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $191.49 price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth about $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.84 on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $197.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.31. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

