FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Trading Up 0.4%

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 126.87 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 40,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 251,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FRP shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.82. The firm has a market cap of £303.99 million and a PE ratio of 34.86.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.