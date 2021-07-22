Blackmoon Price Tops $0.0170 (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Blackmoon has a market cap of $918,131.82 and approximately $20.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00827211 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (CRYPTO:BMC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

