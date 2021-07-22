American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.750 EPS.

American Electric Power stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.24.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

