9,404 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

RF opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.