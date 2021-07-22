California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of GoDaddy worth $25,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $135,675,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after acquiring an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after acquiring an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

