Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.