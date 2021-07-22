Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,872,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,030,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.
UFP Industries Profile
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
