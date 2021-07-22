Ameritas Investment Company LLC Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,435,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.27. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $55.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.