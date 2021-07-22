9,486 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 128,915 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 126,408 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $18.27 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28.

