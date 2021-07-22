Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Range Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,054,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

