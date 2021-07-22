Hexcel Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

HXL opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,248.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

