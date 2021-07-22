noob.finance Trading Down 2.5% This Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. noob.finance has a total market capitalization of $27,122.66 and $767.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

noob.finance Coin Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

