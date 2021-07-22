Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 55% higher against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $165,827.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,135,344 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

