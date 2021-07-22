Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 74,651 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFC. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.65 million and a P/E ratio of -168.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 893.62.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

