Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 334,245 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.36% of Yunhong CTI worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

