AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. AMREP shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 11,272 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

