Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NTRS stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

