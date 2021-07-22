Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4025 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Alliant Energy has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliant Energy has a payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

LNT stock opened at $57.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

