Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in June

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29. Northern Vertex Mining has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine covering an area of approximately 169 square kilometers located in Mohave County, Arizona. It also holds interests in the Hercules Gold Project located in Walker Lane Gold Trend in western Nevada.

