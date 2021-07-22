Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

HAL opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

