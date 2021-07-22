Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gentex in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after acquiring an additional 304,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 405,036 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.