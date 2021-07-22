Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FMBI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 227.9% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 117,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 225,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 168,005 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

