Chipotle Mexican Grill Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 26,642 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 2,662 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,719.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,094.93 and a 52 week high of $1,778.29. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,365,245 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

