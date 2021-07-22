Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.65-11.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54-9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.43 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.650-$11.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on DGX. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

DGX stock opened at $135.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.46. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.32. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

