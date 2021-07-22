FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Issued By B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

PLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a PE ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $4,207,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

