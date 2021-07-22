HYCON Reaches Market Capitalization of $347,887.23 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, HYCON has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $347,887.23 and $50,600.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00064837 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,633,788 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,633,787 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

