The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 60,538 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.