Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

