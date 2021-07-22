B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,616.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

