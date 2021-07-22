Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after purchasing an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

