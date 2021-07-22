Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires Shares of 3,580 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

CMF opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

