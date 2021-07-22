Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.17. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $74.42.

