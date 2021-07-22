Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSSIU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of FSSIU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

