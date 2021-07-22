Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $491.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.