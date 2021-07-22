Contrasting SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) & Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get SinglePoint alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50

Forest Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SinglePoint and Forest Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 6.93 -$4.03 million N/A N/A Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint, Inc. is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online. It has a portfolio of non-core focused business that are searching for strategic partnerships or other alternative solutions. The company was founded by Gregory P. Lambrecht on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Forest Road Acquisition

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.