Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,730 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fathom were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom in the first quarter valued at $4,704,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 36.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fathom by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

FTHM opened at $27.98 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $410.47 million and a P/E ratio of -82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $186,258.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.