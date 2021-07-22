Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Gray Television worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $457,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,373. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.